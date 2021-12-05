Phnom Penh: According to the Kbal Koh Administrative Police Post, on December 4, 2021, at 14:30, the Kbal Koh Police Force of Chbar Ampov District Police Inspectorate cooperated with the Anti-Drug Police Force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. Phnom Penh and arrested 3 suspects at Chroy Ampil village, Sangkat Kbal Koh, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. They were charged with storing drugs and using illegal weapons.

Sim Chetra, male, 38 years old, had an outstanding arrest warrant No. 590, dated 30.08.2018, issued by Mr. Top Chhun Heng, Investigating Judge of the Municipal Court. Im Sovichet, male, 35 years old, and Khat Udom, male, 28 years old, were also detained. All three of them live in Chroy Ampil village, Sangkat Kbal Koh, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Confiscated evidence included 11 small bags of drugs. 1 K59 handgun and 2 bullets. They all had a positive urine test result for drug use.

The force has built a case to send the three suspects to court to continue the legal process. POST NEWS