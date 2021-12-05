Phnom Penh: The Supreme Court held a hearing on the appeal of a Chinese prisoner who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the murder of a fellow Chinese man. The hearing took place on on December 3, 2021.

The murder took place at a money exhange shop in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province on September 30, 2019.

WU CHENGHUI, a Chinese male working in the money transfer office was cut into 3 pieces from the head to the waist, the waist to the knees and from the knee to the feet. The body parts were then dumped in Sihanoukville.

The suspect, ZHOU YA YUN, a 29-year-old male, Chinese national, was found with blodied clothing and a LEXUS 470 used to transport the body.

Zhou Ya Yun was sentenced by the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court on November 22, 2020 to 10 years in prison for murder and concealment under Articles 199 and 531 of the Penal Code.

He appealed, but Sihanoukville Provincial Court of Appeal upheld his sentence. He then went on to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will announce the order of this case on the morning of December 10, 2021.