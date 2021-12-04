FEATURED Latest Traffic 

This Alphard’s On Fire!

Preah Sihanouk Province: A luxury ALPHARD car burst into flames in Sihanoukville.

The incident occurred on December 04, 2021 at 9:15 am in Group 14, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province. The fire broke out in the ALPHARD with license plate. Phnom Penh 2BB-7158 and completely destroyed the vehicle.

The cause is believed to have been an electrical fault, and no one was injured. An intervention vehicle was dispatched to safely extinguish the fire.

Source: Fire Dept.

