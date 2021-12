Phnom Penh: At 3:15 pm on December 3, 2021, a fire broke out at a rented house on Concrete Road, Damnak Village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The fire was caused by a gas tank explosion.

The incident caused the death of a man named as Hing Sam On, 54 years old, who worked as a salesman.

9 fire units attended the scene and 6 vehicles used 24 cubic meters and put out the blaze by 3:55 pm. POST NEWS