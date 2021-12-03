Kandal: On Thursday, December 13, 2021, an iron stupa door was stolen from Wat Prey Rong, Tbong Kdei village, Barkou, Kandal Steung District, Kandal Province.

Police arrested a suspect named as Mao Prek, male, 24 years old, living in Sangkat Choam Chao Village Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. A unknown accomplice managed to escape

Some days prior to the arrest, the suspect drove a motorcycle trailer from a rented house in Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh along National Road 3 to the scene in Wat Prey Rong. The two suspects then stole 3 doors from the stupa, lifted it onto the tuk-tuk trailer and sold them at a scrap warehouse located in Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh for 400,000 Riel.

On the morning of the 2nd of the same month, the two suspects drove a motorbike and a tuk-tuk into the pagoda again, intending to steal more. The stupa door was opened but the men were seen by the monks in the pagoda who immediately reported to the authorities. The two suspects drove away, but one was captured by Barku commune administrative police force and Anlong Romeat commune administrative police force. He was sent to the Kandal Stung District Police Inspectorate to build a case according to legal procedures. AREY