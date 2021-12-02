Siem Reap: A woman was found dead on the afternoon of December 2, 2021 in Kork Chak, Siem Reap, and the authorities suspect the victim’s husband was the killer.

Colonel Rin Mon, chief of the Siem Reap City Kork Chak Administrative Police Administration, said that the victim was identified as So Chanthy. The 41-year-old was killed in a rented house in Taksin Tbong village, Kork Chak commune, Siem Reap city.

Colonel Rin Mon believed that the woman’s death occurred about four hours before the body was found.

He continued that it is thought the woman was killed by her husband, who held a a wooden stick against her neck. He escaped and the authorities are pursuing him. RASMEI