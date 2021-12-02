Phnom Penh: Mr. FU YONG QING, a Canadian national of Chinese descent, 52, was brought before the Phnom Penh Municipal Court judge on the morning of December 2, 2021, over a 167-kilogram drug case that Cambodian authorities recently cracked. The accused was questioned by a court judge from morning until 12 noon before being sent back to prison.

From October 27 to November 10, 2021, the authorities of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes, in cooperation with the specialized forces of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, investigated criminals storing and transporting drugs across borders.

The first target was an express transport company located in Trapeang Svay village, Khmuonh commune, Sen Sok district. The second target was at Room 41121, Diamond Island Condo near Koh Pich, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon. The third target was in Room 13AD and 13AE PROVENCE Condo, Street 302, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang.

As a result, the specialized police force arrested the suspect named FU YONG QING. The seized items of MDMA, Ketamine, Methamphetamine totaled 167 kilograms, 475.43 grams) and seized police a handgun, 6 bullets, a scale, and other chemicals along with other materials. MCPN