Preah Sihanouk Province: (Preliminary information) Police have given an initial report that on the morning of December 2, 2021, in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, a group of Chinese suspects were detained. Thirteen Chinese nationals were reportedly arrested and two pistols were confiscated.

The authorities have brought all the suspects to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police for further questioning in accordance with legal procedures. The case is still under investigation, and the authorities have not yet been able to confirm further details VD7

