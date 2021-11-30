Phnom Penh: At 12:10 AM on November 30, 2021, in Borey Kimsan, Ta Ker Village, Sangkat Kambol, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh, a fire broke out, seriously injuring a couple who died while being taken to hospital.

The owner of the house was named as Sophal, 60 years old a civil servant, and his Sok Khom, 50 years old, who both died.

Before the incident, flames were seen coming out of the house, and the owner of the house was heard shouting for help. The fire brigade came to help put out the fire and rescue the two homeowners.

The fire started from an electric fault. POST NEWS

EDIT: Another source says only one person died.