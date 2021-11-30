Stung Treng: According initial reports, at 3:30 pm on November 29, a number of Chinese nationals in Stung Treng province were suspected of being involved in smuggling and were arrested by the police.

Two cars with several Chinese passengers and drivers were stopped leaving the border between Cambodia and Laos, ready to go to Phnom Penh .

After the border guards checked the vehicles, they found an unknown number of white boxes in the car, which may contain drugs or other illegal goods. The people were detained and taken to the local police station.

Currently, the local police are investigating, but did not disclose more information.