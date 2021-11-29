Maybach 6666- The Number Of The Divider
Phnom Penh: At 4:00 AM on November 28, 2021, a woman driving a luxury car hit a central divider near the corner of Monivong Street and Street 214 in Boeung Reang Sangkat. Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.
The MAYBACH S-450 with license plate Cambodia YC-6666 was driven by an unidentified woman.
Before the incident, witnesses saw a car traveling from south to north at high speed, when it swerved and hit the divider, causing severe damage to the car.
After the incident, the female driver vanished, leaving the car at the scene. The police arrived and measured the evidence to save to wait for the owner to come forward. POST NEWS
2 thoughts on “Maybach 6666- The Number Of The Divider”
Is there a speed limit on these roads? It should be possible to estimate the impact speed from the crash damage, and it looks definitely “too fast” to me.
Luxury cars have their “own” speedlimits and are usually only stopped by concrete deviders. The rule is” If you want to crash a car it better be a expensive luxury car to make an impact ” !!