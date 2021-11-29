Phnom Penh: At 4:00 AM on November 28, 2021, a woman driving a luxury car hit a central divider near the corner of Monivong Street and Street 214 in Boeung Reang Sangkat. Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The MAYBACH S-450 with license plate Cambodia YC-6666 was driven by an unidentified woman.

Before the incident, witnesses saw a car traveling from south to north at high speed, when it swerved and hit the divider, causing severe damage to the car.

After the incident, the female driver vanished, leaving the car at the scene. The police arrived and measured the evidence to save to wait for the owner to come forward. POST NEWS