Phnom Penh: A suspected drunk driver crashed on the night of November 28, 2021, along Street 608 in Sangkat Toek Laak 2, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

A white Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2H-9799, driven by a Chinese man, crashed into a Toyota Fortuner with plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-2030.

Prior to the incident, the Toyota driver parked the car along Street 608 in front of a private clinic above to wait for his wife. The Rnage Rover came traveling from west to east at high speed, and hit the back of theToyota, causing the car to roll forward about 10 meters.

Fortunately, no one was injured and no public property was damaged. The local police force intervened to mediate between the two parties, but due to disagreements, the local authorities decided to tow the two vehicles to be stored at the Land Traffic Police Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and await both parties to come to an agreement. AREY