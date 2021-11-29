Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Department of the Ministry of Interior presented three suspects involved in a 25 kg drug trafficking case in Phnom Penh to the public before sending them to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.



On November 25, 2021 at 20:30, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A10) investigated and cracked down on two targets.

Target 1: At the point of Street 105 near Boeung Trabek Market (Plaza) in Sangkat Boeung Tra Beng, Khan Chamkar Morn

Target 2: # 99, Street 146, Group 3, Village 2, Sangkat Phsar Depot 2, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Forces arrested three suspects:

1. Tang Lak, male, 60 years old, Cambodian.

2. GOH SEOW SIAN, male, born in 1953, Singaporean

3. Li Cheangfong , male, 27 years old, Vietnamese.



Evidence included

MDMA, net weight 24 kg, 042 g.

KETAMINE, net weight 118.39 grams.

Carotene (4CEC) net weight 170.51 grams.



Five sets of scales and a large number of processing equipment was also seized.