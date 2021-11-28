Paris: Former Cambodian Prime Minister Prince Norodom Ranariddh has died in France. He was 77.

The second son of King Norodom Sihanouk, he led the FUNCINPEC political party to victory in the first post-cold war elections of 1993, but was ousted in 1997 following a short, but bloody outbreak of political violence between his part and the CPP.

Ranariddh was the most political member of Cambodia’s royal family in recent decades and continued to lead the party in elections after he was ousted.

Condolences have been sent across the Cambodian media and royal government. RIP