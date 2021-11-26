Kandal Province: Arrests have been made following a murder which occurred on November 20, 2021 at 18:20 at Thmey Village, Sanlong Commune, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province.

The victim was named as Chhem Cha, male, 64 years old, a farmer residing in Phum Thmey, Khum Sanlong, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province.

Evidence taken from the scene included a white and red HONDA BEAT motorcycle with license plate Takeo 1Q-2185, a set of clothes and bullet casings.



After the Sanlong Administration Police received information that a man had been shot dead at the scene, the police immediately arrived at the scene and reported to the district police and then to the provincial police. It was found that the victim had a wound on the right chest, a wound on the left eyebrow, a lump in the right ear, a wound on the left ear and a wound on the head.

After the examination, experts confirmed that the victim died as a result of the murder and built a case file for investigation.

Four suspects- aged between 17 to 23- were detained in connection with the case, while a fifth reportedly escaped.



The motive for the murder was reportedly because the victim had allegedly seen them involved in drug distribution and use in a bamboo plantation in Dol village. Since then, one of the suspects named as An Meng Leng had been following and plotting to kill Chhem Cha. Khsach Kandal District Police Inspectorate are following legal procedures. AREY