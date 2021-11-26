Kampot: A fatal accident occurred on the evening of November 25, 2021 on National Road 3 in Prek Kreng Village, Prek Tnaot Commune, Bokor, Kampot province.

The incident took place National Road No. 3 between km 177-178 in front of the Administrative Police Station of Prek Tnaot after a car collided with two motorcycles. Before the accident, two motorcycles were seen driving from the west, one ridden by a man and the other with two women. The same source said that at the same time, a white Toyota Fortuner with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-2988 was driving in front of them at high speed and hit both motorcycles. As soon as the neighbors came to help, they found the two women dead. The man was seriously injured and was rushed to Kampot Provincial Referral Hospital.

The driver of the car was Liu Wie, a 31-year-old Chinese man. The two victims are workers living in Bos Nhinh village, Konsat commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province. The injured man lives in Rolous village, Boeung Touk commune, Bokor city, Kampot province. AREY