Phnom Penh: A couple were locked in a building from the outside by the landlord and kept in the JC Airline office for many hours, before the local authorities were called to intervene at 12:30 pm on November 24, 2021 on Mao Tse Tung, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 1, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

According to the police, the two who were locked by the owner of the house were named Leav Sopheap, male, 39 years old and Nuon Mom, a 40-year-old female cleaning worker for JC Airlines.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the husband took his wife from their rented room to JC Airlines to clean the building. While the two victims walked into the company, the building owner came and locked the door from outside, demanding that unpaid rent was paid. The couple told the landlord that they were just cleaning workers for the company. However, the landlord did not listen to reason, locked them inside and disappeared on a motorcycle.

The victim were hungry at noon, and they knocked on the door and called the security guards nearby to tell the authorities to intervene. When the police of Boeung Keng Kang district received this case, the police arrived at the scene and saw the detention of people inside The landlord was contacted to get the key and officers took the couple and the owner to the police station for questioning in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey I.

After the authorities inquired about the reason for locking up the people, it was revealed that the bankrupt company did not operate, had no money to pay the rent. The night before the company stole 3 trucks of materials and the landlord was worried. After hearing the reason all parties were educated and police allowed them all to return home. RASMEI