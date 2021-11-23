From December 2021 to February 2022 the Pacific Ocean La Niña phenomenon will cause cold weather from Siberia over China and down to Cambodia, according to a press release from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on November 22.

According to the report, the weather will start to cool down for the first time from the first week of December to the third week of December 2021. During that period, the temperature will fall to between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius in the Dangrek mountain range and the northeastern plateau. In other provinces, the temperature will be around 19 degrees to 21 degrees.

In addition, the weather will be cold for the second time from the fourth week of December to February 2022. The ministry said that during this period, the weather will be cold for several consecutive days at 15 to 17 degrees in the mountains and northeastern highlands. In other provinces, the temperature will drop to around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. The Ministry of Water Resources says that it is closely monitoring this natural phenomenon.