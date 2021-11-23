Phnom Penh: Mr. Horm Mengse, Deputy Chief of Phnom Penh Municipal Court and Investigating Judge, on November 23, 2021, decided to detain 4 out of 7 military officers arrested in connection with the crime of arms trafficking, which was suppressed in Phnom Proek district, Battambang province recently.

Mr. Horm Mengse told the media that there were a total of seven suspects involved, including three were sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court first and four later, but after questioning the court detained four people while three others are still being questioned.

Yesterday, Mr. Plang Sophal, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, confirmed that “in this case, the prosecution opened an investigation to the judge on the trafficking and export of weapons, explosives and ammunition without authorization from the competent authorities under Articles 488 and 20 of the Penal Code and the Law on the Control of Weapons, Explosives and Ammunition“.

The seven military officers were arrested by the National Armed Forces in cooperation with the National Police on the night of November 19 and 20, 2021 in connection with the arms trade, which authorities weapons hidden in Chamkar Mean in the district of Phnom Proek, Battambang Province.

General Sao Sokha, Commander of the National Gendarmerie, told the media that two military officers were arrested in Siem Reap and one in Longvek (Kampong Chhnang).

The 7 military officers who were arrested included:

Aun Piseth from the General Department of Materials, Technical Ministry of National Defense

An unnamed Military officer, former Deputy Chief of Military

Another unnamed military officer, along with 4 other unidentified people.

General Sao Sokha added that the arrest was made in collaboration with the military and the police. The arrests came after a large quantity of weapons and ammunition were discovered in Battambang province in late October and on November 12.

