Phnom Penh: A fire engulfed three houses, but fortunately did not cause any injuries.



The fire caused a surprise at 10:15 pm on November 21, 2021, near the railway in Village 2, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. Authorities confirmed that the owners of the house were named Hoy Sem, a female, and Sen Pheng, a male.

Sources from the people living next to the house revealed that before the incident, she heard an argument between the couple, who quarrel almost every day, and every time the husband always threatens to burn down the house. Suddenly, after hearing houshold items being broken, a huge flame came out of the house, which spread to two other neighbors’ houses.

Colonel Prohm Yorn, director of the Fire Prevention and Rescue Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, said that he immediately dispatched several fire trucks to prevent it from spreading to more neighboring houses.

He added that during the operation, 15 fire trucks arrived at the scene and completely extinguished the fire. As for the cause of the fire, authorities initially concluded that there was an electric fault, but are investigating. NKD