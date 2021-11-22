Phnom Penh: Representatives of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of November 22, 2021, opened an investigation into the case of 3 Chinese nationals sent to the court “related to the detention of 99 Thais” after they were allegedly cheated by a broker and forced to work for an online company in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district.

Lt. Gen. Chhay Kim Khoeun, spokesman for the National Police on the afternoon of November 21, confirmed that the three Chinese nationals would be Authorities sent the case to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court after they were found to be involved in the crime.

Lt. Gen. Chhay Kim Khoeun further stated that on November 18, 2021, the competent authorities of the Ministry of Interior conducted an operation to crack down on a group of Chinese nationals at a house in Phnom Penh’s Sen Sok district, during which police rescued a total of 99 Thais, who came to work in Cambodia to work illegally. The Thais were handed them over to the Cambodian Immigration Department.

The three defendants *so far unnamed* are currently in the process of being investigated by the prosecution, waiting for the charges to be sent to the investigating judge for further proceedings. RASMEI