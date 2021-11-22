Siem Reap: According to organizers and the National Olympic Committee, the Siem Reap based International Half Marathon will be postponed to January 2, 2022.

The Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee said that in order to meet foreign tourists vaccination, originally planned to be held in Siem Reap Province on December 19, the race will be postponed to January 2, 2022.

The last International Half Marathon held on August 4, 2019 had a total of 3,500 participants, including 1,758 foreigners from 50 countries and regions, most of whom are from China, Vietnam, Malaysia. Due to the COVID situation in 2020, the event was forced to be cancelled.