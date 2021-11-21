Poipet: Initial reports say a firearms incident occurred, injuring several people at a bar in Paramic/Paradise Casino, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, at around 11 pm on November 20, 2021.

According to the source, Thai nationals were involved and the shooting took place after they got into an argument and police officers intervened. According to preliminary reports, a police officer was also injured in the incident, but it is not yet known how many people were hurt.

According to sources at the scene more than 10 people were injured in this incident, and the Poipet City Police arrested at least one Thai national and sent him to the Poipet City Gendarmerie for questioning. SOKHAHN

UPDATE: Security sources at the casino and guests said that the Thais began fighting, pulled out pistols and fired at each other.



The source added that the perpetrators threw bottles at the military and fired at the police, injuring more three people.



One soldier/police was shot in the cheek and jaw, seriously injuring him, so the police decided to shoot several bullets to suppress the situation.

As a result, the authorities arrested 15 of these perpetrators and are continuing to search for the following troublemakers.

However, both the Poipet Provincial Police and Provincial Gendarmerie have not yet clarified the case until the morning of November 21. RASMEI