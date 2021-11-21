Kandal: A murder case was opened on November 20, 2021 in Thmey village, Sanlong commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province, after an elderly man was shot dead by a K59 on the K383 road while riding a motorcycle.

The victim, Chhem Cha, male, 64 years old, was a farmer who resided in the commune where the incident took place. He died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the left side of his head.



Four empty pistol shells were recovered from the scene.



The same source said that on November 20, 2021, at 15:30, the victim was riding a white Wave motorcycle without a license plate to Thmey village, Sanlong commune. An unidentified suspect fired four shots, one of which was fatal.



Provincial and district police are investigating the scene. AREY