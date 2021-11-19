Svay Rieng Province: A fatal incident happened on the night of November 18, 2021 on National Road 13 at Chak village, Kampong Chak commune, Romduol district, Svay Rieng province.

A traffic police officer who was enforcing traffic law stops was hit by a young man reported as being drunk, who was riding a motorcycle.

The officer was seriously injured and died at Svay Rieng Provincial Referral Hospital.



The suspect arrested at the scene was named as 19-year-old Srey Phearit, living in Tapong village, Sangke commune, Romduol District, Svay Rieng Province, who was riding a 2018 Honda Dream C125 plated 1L-6198.

The victim, Chan Pros, 33, a police officer, resided in Chak village, Kampong Chak commune, Romduol district, Svay Rieng province.

Before the incident, the young man was riding the black 2018 Honda Dream on the national road 13 from south to north. When he arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, the young man hit a police officer.

The body was handed over to the family to be taken to the traditional ceremony with the greatest emotion. AREY