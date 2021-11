Phnom Penh: According to preliminary reports, at 4:50 am on November 18, 2021, in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, there was a traffic accident involving an Alphard luxury car.

The car hit a concrete central divider at speed, causing damage to the vehicle.



After the incident, the authorities arrived at the scene to measure and took the vehicle away to wait for a resolution. POST NEWS