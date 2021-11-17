Phnom Penh: A Thai woman transported nearly 2 kilograms of drugs through three countries- from Mali to Ethiopia, then South Korea and on to Cambodia.

The Anti-Drug Department arrested the suspect and confiscated the drugs at Phnom Penh International Airport at 1:30 AM on November 15, 2021.

Force (A10) of the Department Anti-drug crime led by Major General Sary Bot Satya in cooperation with customs and excise authorities at Phnom Penh International Airport (Arrivals) detained the suspect named SINEE SAISUWAN, a 62-year-old Thai woman. The police seized the following items: COCAINE, 1 kg and 989.1 grams, which was hidden inside at the bottom of a suitcase.

After the arrest, the suspect and the exhibits were brought to the Anti-Drug Department to build a case file.