Phnom Penh: According to initial reports, on the afternoon of November 17, forces from the Ministry of Interior police surrounded two villas in Sen Sok District, Phnom Penh and rescued many foreign nationals said to be being held as hostages.

According to the preliminary reports, law enforcement officers raided the addresses in Khmuonh and Phnom Penh Thmey sub -districts of Sen Sok District and surrounded two villas. After several hours of operation, they rescued a number of illegally detained victims.

At present, the police have not disclosed the number and nationalities of the suspects and victims. Updates to follow.