Phnom Penh: A Korean woman named Jung Insol announced a search for her father JUNG DAE WOONG, 67 years old, who went missing at 6:50 pm on November 15, 2021 near Borey Piphop Thmey, Wat Samrong Andet, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

The Korean woman stated that her father was 1.63 meters tall and weighed about 65 kilograms (as in the picture) and is suffering from dementia. If anyone sees him, please contact 092 980 124 or 017 55 65 44.