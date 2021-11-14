Phnom Penh: A white Lexus with Royal Cambodian license plate number 2-6003 driven by an unidentified person hit a concrete divider, causing the car to flip, skid for 20 meters and hit a tree along Preah Norodom in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh on November 14, 2021. The driver fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

Authorities of the Land Traffic Police Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police hoisted the vehicle away and stored it temporarily to wait for the car owner to come and deal with it later in accordance with legal procedures. AREY