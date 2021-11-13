Pursat: Following the murder of a forestry administration official in Pursat, the police have arrested a teenage suspect, who is the victim’s employee who lived and worked with the victim- aged just 15 years old.

The youth was detained by Pursat provincial police on the morning of November 13, 2021, at Wat Keo Udom, also known as Wat Kandal, in Koul Toteung village, Sar commune. Nontre, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province.

According to the police, the suspect was named Roeun Ro, a 15-year-old male who lived and worked with the victim in Stung Touch village, Roleap commune, Pursat city. Pursat Province.

The victim, Seng Visal, a 52-year-old forest administration official, was stabbed to death on November 9 and was found with 7 wounds in the left shoulder at the Forestry Administration office, located in Stung Thmey village, Bramoy commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province. After the operation, the suspect stole a black 2019 Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate number Pursat 1I.9761, three iPhones and a diamond ring, which were recovered (*it appears from a pawn/phone shop).

Currently, the authorities have taken the teenager to interrogate and build a case to proceed with the procedure. KPT