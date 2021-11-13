Crime FEATURED Latest 

Stolen Boom Box Returned To Monk

Takeo: On the night of November 6, 2021, in Ang Baksey pagoda, Cheang Tong commune, Tram Kak district, Takeo province, a suspect stole a speaker belonging to Venerable Ry. Chamroeun, 26 years old, the chief abbot of Ang Baksey pagoda. 

On November 9, 2021, at 5:00 PM, the speaker as found at the house of Yin Savoeun, male, 38 years old, in Prey Chheuteal village, Popel commune. The monk then complained to the authorities.

The authorities have arrested the above suspect for questioning to build a case for legal proceedings. The monk got his boom box back.

