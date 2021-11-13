Quarantine Exempt Travel From January Reported
Phnom Penh: According to reliable sources, the Ministry of Tourism has announced that measures have been made for visitors to be allowed to enter Cambodia without quarantine. These appear to be the guidelines, and cannot yet be confirmed.
Note that this appears to be the ‘sandbox scheme’ and travelers must stay within a geographical area for a period of time before being allowed to move freely- also Phnom Penh is not yet on the list of arrival destinations.