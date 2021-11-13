Battambang: Authorities said that a large number of weapons were found on the afternoon of November 12, 2021 on farmland located in O’Romduol village, O’Romduol commune, Phnom Preuk district, Battambang province.

After the discovery, people went to report to the authorities, and immediately the joint professional force went down to the scene. It was found that a total of 43 weapons including AK rifles and 3 M79 grenade launchers were counted. After collecting all the above weapons, they were taken to be stored at the specialized unit for disposal. AREY

Last month a large cache of rifles, magazines and a machine gun were discovered in the province, in an area on the Thai border.