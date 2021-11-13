Svay Rieng: At least 20 workers were injured on November 12, 2021, on National Road No. 1 between Lomet No. 153 and 154 in Prey Top village, Sangkat Prey Angkunh, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.

The accident was between a mixer truck and a vehicle carrying factory workers traveling in the same direction

The driver of the truck was not identified as he fled the scene, leaving a Hyundai mixer with license plate Svay Rieng 5A0035 at the scene. The driver of the worker vehicle with license plate number 2A2370 carrying workers also fled immediately after the incident. .

The cause was due to the concrete truck driving at high speed and a lack of caution. The two vehicles were dragged away to be temporarily stored at the Bavet City Police Inspectorate. AREY