Kampong Speu: Three people were killed instantly after a car crashed into a motorcycle crossing the road

The unidentified men and women died on the night of November 10, 2021 along National Road 4 between km 44-45 in Roleang Sangke village, Sangkat Sopor Tep, Chbar Morn City, Kampong Speu Province.

Local police said that after the incident, a white FORD RAPTOR was found with the license plate removed. The driver had escaped, leaving the vehicle behind.



Prior to the incident, the car was driving along National Road 4 from west to east, and hit a Honda Dream motorcycle with license plate Takeo 1H. -6748. The motorcyclist was a man with two women passengers (all unidentified) who were crossing the road from south to north.



After the incident, the bodies of the three victims were kept at the Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital, waiting for their families to take them for a traditional ceremony.

The exhibits were taken by the competent authorities to be stored at the office of the road traffic police to investigate the procedure. MCPN