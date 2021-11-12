Banteay Meanchey Province: More than 20 Cambodian workers returning from Thailand who were doing quarantine in Kob Thom Center in Sangkat Nimit, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province suffered from alcohol poisoning.



Mr. Hoeun Virak, Deputy Governor of Poipet City, said that more than 20 migrant workers were taken to Poipet City Referral Hospital for treatment after they took alcohol that was given to them to spray, mixed it with Oishi tea and orange juice and then drank, causing some to die on the spot and another died at the hospital.



Roeun Sothy, deputy director of the Banteay Meanchey provincial health department and spokesman for the Banteay Meanchey provincial health department, said at 9 a.m. on November 12 that 25 people had been poisoned, six of whom had died (*other sources say seven) after the incident on November 11, at around 2 pm. They had symptoms of poisoning (suspected methanol poisoning). He added that those with severe symptoms were taken to Siem Reap Provincial Hospital.

After the poisoning, the provincial health department team took the poisoned sample for analysis at the national level this morning. The results will be announced later. NKD