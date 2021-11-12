Phnom Penh: A man drove a car carelessly, oversteered and fell into a sewer, causing damage to the car. Fortunately nobody was injured.

The accident happened at 7:30 pm on November 11, 2021 along the concrete road in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.



Sources from the scene said that before the incident, a man was seen driving a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-1171 along the concrete road from north to south at high speed.

After the incident, the authorities came down to check that there was no harm caused to people or state property, and allowed the car owner called a crane to repair the damage themselves. NKD