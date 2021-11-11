Phnom Penh: A gun-related incident occurred at 1:30 AM on November 11, 2021 at the corner of Norodom Blvd and Street 130 In Sangkat Phsar Thmey I, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, three motorbikes were traveling along Norodom Boulevard in a south-to-north direction. At the scene a luxury car, (make unknown), came along 130 from east to west at high speed. The car hit a motorbike, injuring people, and continued to drive to Central Market. Other motorcycles gave chase, when suddenly the driver of the car opened the window, pulled out a pistol and fired a shot. A casing was left at the scene. The car then drove away.

Local authorities arrived at the scene and questioned the victim. AREY

EDIT: Later reports say the driver fired two more shots and turned into Wat Neak Voan.