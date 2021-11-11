Phnom Penh: A man who was found dead in a burned out in the early hours of November 8, 2021, along Victory Blvd. in Kob Srov Touch Village, Sangkat Kork Roka, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh was murdered, according to reports. It was not until 6 am on the same day that the authorities arrived at the scene.

Prek Pnov district criminal police office and forensic officers confirmed that the man found dead in a Kia car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-9736 had been killed by persons unknown.

At the scene, the Visto was seen a having turned from west to east, crashing into the right sidewalk and the right door was opened.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, but there were injuries on the head of the body and a hammer was found near the body. . Currently, the body is being kept at Wat Changkran Ta Prohm, Stung Meanchey, and the authorities are continuing to search for relatives to accept the bodies for the traditional ceremony. AREY