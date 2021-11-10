Poipet City: Police of the 807th Land Border Guard Battalion, in cooperation with the 503rd Land Border Guard Battalion, at 7:30 a.m. on November 8, 2021, arrested a Ugandan national who was crossing the border from Thailand into Cambodia at the point between border post No. 37-38 in Kdep Thmor village, Kouk Romiet commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Colonel Long Samnang, Commander of the 807th Border Guard Battalion, said that at 7:30 a.m. on November 8, 2021, forces patrolling the border found a 36-year-old foreigner named SHARIF AHMED, a Ugandan, who had crossed the border from Thailand into Cambodia. He was arrested and sent to the Immigration Police Office for further action.

According to Brigadier General Eng Ly Hour, Deputy Commissioner for Immigration Planning, this morning, November 9, the man was questioned by police at the specialized office. NKD