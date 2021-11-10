BATTAMBANG: Preliminary reports from the Thai border area say that a man was killed by a wild elephant at around midnight on November 8, 2021, in Village 1, Khao Keo Commune, Tha Mai District, Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, opposite Kamrieng District, Battambang Province.

As of the evening of November 9, no official source has confirmed the victim’s identity, but according to reports, the victim was a 22-year-old man. A motorcycle belonging to the victim was found smashed near the body. Thai authorities concluded that the victim hit an elephant in the dark, then the elephant trampled him to death. Near the scene there were footprints of an elephant which may have come from the forest to eat pineapples planted in the nearby fields.

A week ago, a wild elephant in Thai territory came out and killed a total of two people working on a farm in Thailand.

Regarding this incident, Mr. Sok Kim Khon, Governor of Kamrieng District, said that he has not yet received the above information, he will investigate. AREY