Pursat Province: A Chinese man claiming to have been cheated by another Chinese man from China to work illegally at Internet Investment Company Park in Pursat province was rescued after he sent a message to the official Facebook page of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia on November 6, 2021.

“Hello, Prime Minister Hun Sen, I am a Chinese national who was tricked from China to work for an ‘Internet Investment company’ in Pursat province. Here I was told to lie to others, but I was afraid to speak. I have been trying to find a secret rescue for more than two months, but there is no news yet. Now I have a serious illness and can not go to work. (The boss) said he would sell me to someone else, I was so scared and helpless.”

After the message, the Quick Reaction Team of the General Commission of the National Police cooperated with the specialized force of Pursat Provincial Police to investigate.

According to the preliminary report from the working group of Pursat Provincial Police, it was confirmed that on November 08, 2021, the specialized force of the Provincial Police Commission took in a 23-year-old Chinese man named Xiong Liqiang, in the Thmar Da Special Economic Zone in Veal Veng District, Pursat Province.

The operation was also conducted with the coordination of the Prosecutor of Pursat Provincial Court and the participation of the representatives of the SEZ companies.

The Chinese man has been handed over to immigration officials to carry out professional measures in accordance with legal procedures. KOHSANTEPHEAP