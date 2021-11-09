Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of November 6, 2021, Phsar Kandal 1 Administrative Police Station, Daun Penh District, arrested a foreign man accused of stealing a cell phone which was charging in Shenanigan’s Guesthouse, on Street 13, Village 10, Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh on November 1, 2021 at 3 pm.

Authorities say the suspect, Saydee Morgan, a 40-year-old, holding a Liberian passport (*also says he is a US citizen) is accused of stealing the phone from victim Vong Chet, male, 37 years old, Khmer, a security guard at the guesthouse, staying at the scene.

Exhibits include 2 mobile phones (1 – a gold Samsung J7 series phone belonging to the suspect (confiscated) and a mobile phone. Black Redmi bracelet with SIM card number 010 708089 (lost).

Police said that on November 1, 2021, at 3 pm, the victim stole the victim’s mobile phone while it was charging in the guesthouse reception area. After the suspect committed the theft, he escaped, but the victim did not come to file a complaint. On November 6, 2021, at 3 pm, the victim caught the suspect and handed him over to the Kandal Market 1 police station. \\

According to the suspect’s confession, “he actually stole a cell phone.” This is according to the language translation of Mr. Suy Vannara, a 48-year-old male.

Currently, the above foreigners have built a case and sent it to the Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate to take legal action.

KHMERREAD