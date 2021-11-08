Phnom Penh: Around 5 men and women were in a Toyota Prius driving at high speed. The car hit a central concrete divider and another vehicle from behind at 1:30 am on November 8. 2021 at Wat Neak Vorn traffic light along Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Phsar Depot 3, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, the Toyota Prius with license plate number Phnom Penh 2AI-1327, had about five men and women in side oversteered and hit a stone barrier causing damage. At the same time, another car collided with the Prius from the side, causing further damaged, but this car did not stop and drove away.



No one was injured or killed, while the driver and his companions escaped.

Later, the local police arrived and cooperated with the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD