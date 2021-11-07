Kampot: A fatal accident occurred on National Road 41 in Laang village, Laang commune, Dong Tong district, just after midnight on November 7, 2021.

According to asource, at 2:20 AM on November 7, there was a traffic accident when a car overturned on National Road 41 between km 91-92, killing the driver and injuring passengers. Heavy. According to the traces, while driving at high speed from the north, the car swerved to hit the 91 km mark. Flip once.

Nou Bun Sophearom, a 28-year-old man, from Sangkat Mittapheap, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh died at the scene. The passenger, was a male, 30 years old, living in Village 4, Sangkat Dang Tong, Khemarak Phoumin City, Koh Kong Province.

After receiving information from the people, the force of Dang Tong District Inspectorate arrived at the target and saw one man dead and another seriously injured. They contacted an ambulance from Kampot Provincial Referral Hospital. The silver pickup truck with license plate Phnom Penh 2BL-5803 was stored at the Laang commune administrative police station. AREY