Phnom Penh: A Malaysian man, a guest staying in 7 days quarantine on the 11th floor of Room 1105, Sen Sory Park Hotel, was arrested by Boeung Keng Kang District Police on November 4, 2021 in connection with drugs offenses.

Police said that on November 2, 2021, at 10:30 am, the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Force received information from the staff of Sen Sory Park Hotel that “an unidentified person took a bag with drugs hidden in a pack of cigarettes.”

Police said that after the investigation, the police found that the guest who stayed for 7 days on the 11th floor of Room 1105 was the one who ordered the package through Wechart for the hotel staff to take him, but was Hotel staff not allowed.

Police said that until November 4, 2021 at 5 pm, the end of the day, the police also invited Woung CHUNG YEE, a 21-year-old Malaysian male, room 1105 to work. Ask.

After questioning and with the approval of Mr. Ty Monin, the Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court decided to detain the above suspects in order to build a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

Police said the suspect was WONG CHUNG YEE, a 21-year-old Malaysian man. The evidence seized included two packs of suspected drugs, two packs of MEVIUS cigarettes and one can of beer.

The 21-year-old male, was temporarily detained at the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate to build a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.