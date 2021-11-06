Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Electrical Fire On Toul Kork Street

Phnom Penh: At about 10 on the night of November 5, 2021, a fire broke out near the old Toul Kork roundabout along Street 289 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. 

According to sources, before the incident, they saw an electricity box explode, and cause huge flames. People rushed out to extinguish the blaze.

The same source said that after a while, suddenly, the box caught on fire again, so the police called two fire trucks to prevent it from spreading to houses.  Police confirmed that they used two fire trucks of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to control the fire completely and it did not spread. NKD

