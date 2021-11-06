Stung Treng: One of the three suspects was arrested on the afternoon of November 05, 2021 near Phnom Kambor along the Mekong River in O’Svay commune, Borey O’Svay Senchey district, Stung Treng province.

The arrest wasmade after a hunt for three people suspected of killing a man in the middle of a forest on October 31, 2021.

The three suspects are Thea Sophea, male, 24 years old (arrested); Seiha, male, 28 years old, living in Koh Kei Village, Koh Sneng Commune, Borey Ou Svay Sen Chey District, Stung Treng Province and another man not named.

Thea Sophea was detained and sent to the provincial police for questioning. The other two are still at large, with authorities actively searching for them.

The suspect confessed that the reason for the murder was because the three of them were angry and accused the victim of performing witchcraft to kill their father, so they decided to hide in the forest and kill him.

The suspect will be sent to court afternoon for legal procedures. AREY