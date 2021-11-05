Banteay Meanchey: On November 4, 2021, a joint force consisting of production and veterinary officers of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in cooperation with the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Anti-Crime Police Office intercepted a van loaded with frozen piglets. The 160 pigs were discovered in transit on National Road 56 in Khleng Por village, Slor Kram commune, Svay Chek district.

The driver of the car told authorities that he did not know the source, only that they were transferred from a truck transported from the Thai border and had to be distributed in the province and to other provinces. He was taking them to Serei Sophorn.

Police are questioning the driver, and the carcasses were destroyed with fire. AREY